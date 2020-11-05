Hp Inc (HPQ) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $15.34

Shares of Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened today below their pivot of $15.54 and have already reached the first level of support at $15.34. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.02 and $14.50.

Hp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $12.54 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $15.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 67.3% for shares of Hp Inc based on a current price of $15.16 and an average consensus analyst price target of $25.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.29 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.87.

