Hp Inc (HPQ) Breaks Through Support at $15.34

Shares of Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened today below their pivot of $15.54 and have already reached the first level of support at $15.34. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $15.17 and $14.80 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Hp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $15.18, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

There is potential upside of 67.2% for shares of Hp Inc based on a current price of $15.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $25.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.33.

