Hp Inc (HPQ) Approaches New Upside Target of $15.95

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $15.74 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $15.75. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $15.95 and $16.16.

Potential upside of 59.7% exists for Hp Inc, based on a current level of $15.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.96 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hp Inc have traded between a low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $15.88, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

