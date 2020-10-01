Howard Hughe Falls 1.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Howard Hughe (NYSE:HHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.74 to a high of $120.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $119.51 on volume of 95,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Howard Hughe share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.82 and a high of $135.42 and are now at $119.86, 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

