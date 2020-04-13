Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (HOV, BZH, NWHM, IBP, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 94.49. Following is Beazer Homes Usa with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.77. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.44.

Installed Buildi follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.69, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.11.

