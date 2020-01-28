Houghton Mifflin has the Highest Beta in the Education Services Industry (HMHC, CHGG, LRN, STRA, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Houghton Mifflin ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Chegg Inc is next with a a beta of 1.5. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Strayer Educatio follows with a a beta of 1.1, and American Public rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

