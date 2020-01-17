Houghton Mifflin is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (HMHC, GHC, LRN, APEI, UTI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Houghton Mifflin ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.01. Following is Graham Holding-B with a a price to book ratio of 1.15. K12 Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.41.

American Public follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.53, and Universal Technical Institute Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.74.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc on August 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc have risen 78.1%. We continue to monitor Universal Technical Institute Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.