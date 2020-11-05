Host Hotels & Re Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.52%

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.27 to a high of $10.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.51 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Re has traded in a range of $7.86 to $19.91 and is now at $10.56, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.