Host Hotels & Re Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.24%

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:50pm
By David Diaz

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.55 to a high of $18.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.58 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Host Hotels & Re have traded between a low of $15.51 and a high of $20.35 and are now at $18.37, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

