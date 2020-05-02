Host Hotels & Re Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.96%

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.93 to a high of $17.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.68 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.51 and a high of $20.35 and are now at $17.17, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

