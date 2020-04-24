Host Hotels & Re Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.30%

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.08 to a high of $11.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.06 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Re has traded in a range of $7.86 to $19.99 and is now at $10.86, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% lower and 3.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Host Hotels & Re and will alert subscribers who have HST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.