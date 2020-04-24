Host Hotels & Re (HST) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $11.00

Shares of Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) opened today above their pivot of $10.82 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $11.00. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $11.20 and $11.58 will be of interest.

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) has potential upside of 87.0% based on a current price of $11.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.52 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.86 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $11.29, 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Host Hotels & Re and will alert subscribers who have HST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.