Host Hotels & Re Falls 7.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.32 to a high of $13.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.57 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Host Hotels & Re have traded between the current low of $12.32 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $12.39. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

