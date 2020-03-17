Host Hotels & Re Falls 3.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.74 to a high of $9.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.28 on volume of 12.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.74 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $9.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Host Hotels & Re on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.44. Since that call, shares of Host Hotels & Re have fallen 44.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.