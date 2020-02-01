MySmarTrend
Host Hotels & Re Falls 1.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.55 to a high of $18.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.58 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Host Hotels & Re and will alert subscribers who have HST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.51 and a high of $20.35 and are now at $18.37, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

