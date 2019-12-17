Host Hotels & Re is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HST , PEB , RLJ , DRH , APLE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) ranks first with a gain of 1.78%; Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks second with a gain of 1.72%; and Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ ) ranks third with a gain of 1.50%.

Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) follows with a gain of 1.30% and Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.27%.

