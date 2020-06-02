Hormel Foods Crp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.43%

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.00 to a high of $47.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.30 on volume of 793,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have traded between a low of $37.00 and a high of $48.01 and are now at $46.96, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hormel Foods Crp and will alert subscribers who have HRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.