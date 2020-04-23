Hormel Foods Crp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.05%

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.33 to a high of $48.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.44 on volume of 995,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hormel Foods Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.00 and a high of $51.53 and are now at $47.97, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

