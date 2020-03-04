Hormel Foods Crp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.16%

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.05 to a high of $48.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.32 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and is now at $48.71, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hormel Foods Crp on March 17th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor HRL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.