MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Hormel Foods Crp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.16%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:49pm
By Shiri Gupta

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.05 to a high of $48.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.32 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and is now at $48.71, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hormel Foods Crp on March 17th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor HRL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders hormel foods crp

Ticker(s): HRL

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.