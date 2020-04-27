Hormel Foods Crp (HRL) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $46.85

Shares of Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $46.89 today and have reached the first resistance level of $46.85. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $47.04 and $47.19.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and is now at $46.70, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) is currently priced 23.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.67. Hormel Foods Crp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.89 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $43.95.

