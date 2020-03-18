Hormel Foods Crp has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (HRL , GIS , HSY , CPB , KHC )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) ranks first with a gain of 13.84%; General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks second with a gain of 11.78%; and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks third with a gain of 10.37%.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) follows with a gain of 8.52% and Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hormel Foods Crp on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.01. Since that call, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have fallen 7.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.