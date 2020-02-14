Hormel Foods Crp has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (HRL , MKC , POST , TSN , PPC )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) ranks first with a gain of 1.44%; Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.25%; and Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST ) ranks third with a gain of 1.18%.

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) follows with a gain of 1.02% and Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.95%.

