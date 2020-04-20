Horizon Pharma P Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.13%

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.60 to a high of $34.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.96 on volume of 709,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Horizon Pharma P has traded in a range of $22.74 to $39.10 and is now at $34.53, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

