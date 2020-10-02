Horizon Pharma P Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.67%

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.09 to a high of $36.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.13 on volume of 350,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Horizon Pharma P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $20.05 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $35.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Horizon Pharma P and will alert subscribers who have HZNP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.