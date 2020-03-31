Horizon Pharma P is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (HZNP, PCRX, CTLT, SUPN, MYL)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Horizon Pharma P ranks highest with a EPS growth of 38,527.3%. Following is Pacira Pharmaceu with a EPS growth of 9,534.9%. Catalent Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,479.2%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a EPS growth of 4,023.0%, and Mylan Nv rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,845.4%.

