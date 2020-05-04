Horizon Global has the Lowest Beta in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (HZN, STRT, SMP, LEA, FOXF)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Horizon Global ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Strattec Sec with a a beta of 0.8. Standard Motor ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Lear Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Fox Factory Hold rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

