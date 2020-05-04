Horizon Global has the Lowest Beta in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (HZN, STRT, SMP, LEA, FOXF)
Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Horizon Global ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Strattec Sec with a a beta of 0.8. Standard Motor ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Lear Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Fox Factory Hold rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fox Factory Hold on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $63.77. Since that call, shares of Fox Factory Hold have fallen 43.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta horizon global strattec sec standard motor lear corp fox factory hold