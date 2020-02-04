Horizon Global has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (HZN, MPAA, SMP, MOD, MPG)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Horizon Global ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 49.7%. Following is Motorcar Parts with a future earnings growth of 35.1%. Standard Motor ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 27.4%.

Modine Mfg Co follows with a future earnings growth of 15.1%, and Metaldyne Perfor rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.0%.

