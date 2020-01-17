Horace Mann Educ has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HMN, AFG, L, HIG, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Horace Mann Educ ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 24.9%. Amer Finl Group is next with a projected earnings growth of 27.6%. Loews Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 53.2%.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a projected earnings growth of 67.4%, and Assurant Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 94.1%.

