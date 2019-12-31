Horace Mann Educ is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (HMN, HIG, AIG, AFG, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Horace Mann Educ ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Hartford Finl Sv is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. American Interna ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Amer Finl Group follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Assurant Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

