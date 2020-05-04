Hooker Furniture has the Lowest Beta in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, ETH, MHK, LZB, LEG)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Hooker Furniture ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Ethan Allen with a a beta of 0.9. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
