Hooker Furniture has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, TPX, FLXS, MHK, LEG)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a an RPE of $510,000. Tempur Sealy Int is next with a an RPE of $383,000. Flexsteel Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $338,000.
Mohawk Inds follows with a an RPE of $250,000, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $182,000.
