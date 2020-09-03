Hooker Furniture has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Home Furnishings Industry (HOFT, BSET, MHK, ETH, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.5%. Following is Bassett Furn with a forward earnings yield of 15.5%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mohawk Inds on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.45. Since that call, shares of Mohawk Inds have fallen 7.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.