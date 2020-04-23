Honeywell Intl (HON) Breaks Through Support at $133.68

Shares of Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) opened today below their pivot of $135.16 and have already reached the first level of support at $133.68. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $132.67 and $130.18.

Honeywell Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.06 and a 52-week low of $101.08 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $134.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 29.0% exists for Honeywell Intl, based on a current level of $134.84 and analysts' average consensus price target of $173.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $147.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $165.97.

