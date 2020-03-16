Honeywell Intl Falls 8.79% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.01 to a high of $143.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.44 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Honeywell Intl on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $175.50. Since that call, shares of Honeywell Intl have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Honeywell Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.06 and the current low of $124.01 and are currently at $137.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.