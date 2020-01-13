Hometrust Bancsh has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Regional Banks Industry (HTBI, CUBI, FFIC, RBCAA, SBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hometrust Bancsh ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.72. Following is Customers Bancor with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.96. Flushing Finl ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.79.

Republic Bncrp-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.33, and Southside Ban In rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.24.

