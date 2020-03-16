Home Depot Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 12.10%

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.35 to a high of $185.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $184.84 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Home Depot Inchas traded in a range of $176.35 to $247.36 and are now at $180.78. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

