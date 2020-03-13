Home Depot Inc has the Highest Return on Equity in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, TTS, LL, SHOS)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 31,934.9%. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a ROE of 5,601.7%. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third highest with a ROE of 468.7%.
Lumber Liquidato follows with a ROE of -667.0%, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a ROE of -4,166.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity home depot inc :low lowe's cos inc tile shop hldgs lumber liquidato nasdaq:shos sears hometown a