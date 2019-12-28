Home Depot Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, SHOS, TTS, LL)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,858.9. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 289.4. Sears Hometown A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.4.
Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.2, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 7.6.
