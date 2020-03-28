Home Depot Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, SHOS, TTS, LL)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,858.9. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 289.4. Sears Hometown A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.4.
Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.2, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 7.6.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio home depot inc :low lowe's cos inc nasdaq:shos sears hometown a tile shop hldgs lumber liquidato