Home Depot Inc has the Highest Beta in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, LL, TTS, SHOS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

