Home Depot Inc has the Highest Beta in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, LL, TTS, SHOS)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:26am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

Sears Hometown A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

