Hologic Inc Rises 7.35% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.08 to a high of $46.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.32 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hologic Inc has traded in a range of $26.49 to $55.25 and is now at $45.90, 73% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

