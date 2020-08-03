Hologic Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HOLX, ARAY, BDX, ANGO, CRY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hologic Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 372.7%. Accuray Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 311.9%. Becton Dickinson ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 196.3%.

Angiodynamics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 190.2%, and Cryolife Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 185.9%.

