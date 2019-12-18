Holly Energy Partners LP is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (HEP, TCP, KMI, WMB, OKE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Holly Energy Partners LP ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.0%. Following is TC PipeLines LP with a projected earnings growth of 15.5%. Kinder Morgan In ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 28.6%.

Williams Cos Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 59.4%, and Oneok Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 95.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Holly Energy Partners LP on July 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.20. Since that call, shares of Holly Energy Partners LP have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.