Hilton Worldwide has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (HLT, BEL, H, RLH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hilton Worldwide ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Belmond Ltd-A is next with a an RPE of $61,000. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $102,000.

Red Lion Hotels follows with a an RPE of $108,000, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $126,000.

