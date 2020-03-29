Hilton Worldwide is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (HLT, MAR, BEL, RCL, RLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 318.6. Marriott Intl-A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 220.8. Belmond Ltd-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.2.

Royal Caribbean follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 70.4, and Red Lion Hotels rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 68.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Red Lion Hotels on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.57. Since that call, shares of Red Lion Hotels have fallen 34.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.