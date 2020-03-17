Hilltop Holdings has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Regional Banks Industry (HTH, ANCX, CNOB, FRC, OPB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hilltop Holdings ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.7%. Access Natl Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%. Connectone Banco ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%.

First Republic B follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.9%, and Opus Bank rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Access Natl Corp on November 20th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.30. Since that call, shares of Access Natl Corp have fallen 6.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.