Hilltop Holdings has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Regional Banks Industry (HTH, CFFI, CUBI, BANC, CIT)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Hilltop Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.35. C & F Financial is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.53. Customers Bancor ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.54.

Banc Of Californ follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.04, and Cit Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.05.

