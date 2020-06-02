Hillenbrand Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.42%

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.55 to a high of $29.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.90 on volume of 393,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hillenbrand Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.00 and a 52-week low of $26.01 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $27.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hillenbrand Inc and will alert subscribers who have HI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.