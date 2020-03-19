Hill-Rom Holding has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (HRC , PODD , ABMD , DXCM , VAR )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.73%; Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.85%; and Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks third with a gain of 0.90%.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) follows with a gain of 0.05% and Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.79%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Abiomed Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $162.41. Since that call, shares of Abiomed Inc have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.