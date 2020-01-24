Hill-Rom Holding Falls 2.47% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.78 to a high of $110.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $112.11 on volume of 489,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hill-Rom Holding on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $106.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Hill-Rom Holding have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor HRC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Hill-Rom Holding share prices have been bracketed by a low of $93.88 and a high of $117.10 and are now at $110.24, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.